We're not talking about the 1987 classic film, but it is a topic that will be served up at the next Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Virtual Power Luncheon.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary (NCDOT), J. Eric Boyette, will deliver the keynote address on Tuesday, September 21, starting at 11 a.m.

Boyette was named secretary for the NCDOT by Governor Roy Cooper in February 2020. He oversees one of the largest state-maintained highway systems in the nation, and all modes of transportation, including aviation, ferries, rail, public transit, and bicycle and pedestrian transportation, as well as the Office of Civil Rights and Division of Motor Vehicles.

Ward and Smith is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Chamber's Power Luncheon series. You can register for the upcoming virtual event, here.

