ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or John R. Trentacosta or Ann Marie Uetz , to follow up.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from United States

Foley Weekly Automotive Report Foley & Lardner This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities.

Judge Promises To Render Prompt Decision As Massachusetts Right To Repair Trial Concludes Seyfarth Shaw LLP A Boston federal court heard the final round of closing arguments on Wednesday, July 21 in Alliance for Automotive Innovation v. Healy, a lawsuit challenging recent amendments...

Foley Weekly Automotive Report Foley & Lardner This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or John R. Trentacosta or Ann Marie Uetz, to follow up.

Increasing U.S. Action On International Shipping Costs Masuda, Funai, Eifert & Mitchell, Ltd. Companies shipping their products overseas during the past year have witnessed astronomical increases in freight costs.

Protecting Your Good Name—Some Special Considerations for Protecting Maritime Trademarks in the United States Blank Rome LLP Whether you are a cruise line, drilling company, vessel owner, cargo owner, shipbuilding and repair company, watercraft rental company or employment company crewing vessels, protecting your name and trademarks around the world is vital to your business.