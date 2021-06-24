The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority's new National Road Business Park recently received the prestigious "Best Site Development or Building Project award" from Ohio Southeast Economic Development. The Port Authority hopes that the park, which has up to ten sites outfitted with water, sewer and electric services, will attract businesses to the area. The Port Authority noted that companies have been eyeing the site, which is ready to house commercial occupants.

Read more at the Zanesville Times Recorder.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.