United States:
Port Authority's National Road Business Park Honored As Best Site Development
24 June 2021
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority's new
National Road Business Park recently received the prestigious
"Best Site Development or Building Project award"
from Ohio
Southeast Economic Development. The Port Authority hopes that
the park, which has up to ten sites outfitted with water, sewer and
electric services, will attract businesses to the area. The Port
Authority noted that companies have been eyeing the site, which is
ready to house commercial occupants.
Read more at the Zanesville Times Recorder.
