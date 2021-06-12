This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or John R. Trentacosta or Ann Marie Uetz, to follow up.

Key Developments

exceeded projections to reach a SAAR of 17 million units, compared to 12.1 million units in May 2020 and 17.3 million units in May 2019. New vehicle inventories fell to a 23 days' supply industrywide at the end of May, down from a 33 days' supply at the end of April.





As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the semiconductor shortage, Nissan will delay the release of its flagship Ariya all-electric crossover from "mid-2021" to sometime "this winter" in Japan, with a wider rollout to follow.



The Hongguang Mini EV is currently the best-selling EV in China; this microcar is made by Chinese-American joint venture SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co.



As established automakers race to expand EV portfolios, commercial electric van startups are expected to soon face increased competition to win orders from companies such as UPS, FedEx, DHL and Amazon.



A Connecticut dealership group filed suit to stop Tesla from opening a showroom on the grounds that state law prohibits the direct sale of vehicles to consumers.



Market Trends and Regulatory

OEMs/Suppliers

GM intends to increase vehicle deliveries to dealerships in July due to production efficiencies it has implemented to mitigate the chip shortage as well as "the pull-ahead of some projected semiconductor deliveries into the second quarter." By early July, the automaker will complete, test and ship 30,000 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups that had been held for microchips at its plant in Wentzville, Missouri . The Wentzville plant has lost an estimated 47,000 units of planned vehicle production this year, according to AutoForecast Solutions. Beginning in mid-July, shipments from its heavy-duty truck plant in Flint, Michigan , will increase by roughly 1,000 trucks per month. GM also stated its first-half results are now expected to be " significantly better than the first-half guidance previously provided ," with more details on guidance to be released during the Q2 earnings call on August 4.



Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services

will implement for vehicles with connected services capabilities built in model year 2013 and later. The portal will be in the account settings sections of Toyota and Lexus apps, and is intended to "increase data transparency, accessibility and control" for vehicle owners. GM will offer the OnStar Guardian mobile app to anyone in the U.S. that has a compatible Apple or Android cell phone, regardless of the vehicle they drive. The app provides 24/7 access to emergency advisors and other services for $15 a month.GM estimates OnStar Guardian has a total addressable market of $100 billion globally.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

is currently the best-selling EV in China, selling 270,000 units in the last nine months. The microcar starts at $4,500 and is the product of a joint venture between GM and state-backed SAIC Motor Corp. and Guangxi Automobile Group Co. The vehicle has an ambitious sales target to reach annual sales of 1.2 million units next year. Other than cost, customer engagement is a differentiator for the Hongguang Mini, which offers trendy base colors and the ability to customize the exterior with aftermarket "stickers." HYVIA, a new joint venture between Renault and hydrogen and fuel cell solutions company Plug Power, will operate across four sites in France. The joint venture's first three fuel cell vehicles will be based on the Renault Master platform and are scheduled to be available in Europe by the end of the year.

