Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 15 - A Paradigm Shift in Transportation

The Biden administration's infrastructure plan includes a significant amount of money ($100 billion) for incentives for customers to purchase EVs, along with $15 billion specifically allocated to the installation of a half a million chargers across the country. The latter is a particularly important component of the Biden administration's EV push because consumer surveys consistently show that charging anxiety is one biggest hurdles to expanding mass appeal for EVs. While $15 billion for 500,000 chargers sounds like a lot, it alone won't be enough to provide accessible charging to all 19,500 cities, towns, and villages and more than 4 million miles in the US highway network. The transition to EVs will necessarily require investments by states, municipalities, and private companies, all against the backdrop of America's still-sharp climate change political divide.

In this podcast episode, Alison Eggers, a Litigation Partner in Seyfarth's Boston office, and Scott Mallery, Counsel in the firm's Sacramento office and frequent Podcast host, discuss the EV components of President Biden's proposed infrastructure plan, where public meets private, and what's next for the legislation.

