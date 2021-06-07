ARTICLE

This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or John R. Trentacosta or Ann Marie Uetz, to follow up.

Key Developments

Electric vehicles and low emissions technology :



Market Trends and Regulatory

J.D. Power and LMC Automotive forecast total new vehicles sales in the U.S. to reach 1.55 million units in May , representing a 39.6% increase from May 2020 and a 1.9% decrease from May 2019.The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total new-vehicle sales is projected to be 16.7 million units . The same forecast predicts that U.S. retail sales could set a record for the month, while noting the risk of low inventory "is still the primary threat to maintenance of the current sales pace in the coming months ." Cox Automotive predicts U.S. new light vehicle sales of 1.54 million in May, representing a SAAR of 16.5 million units.





OEMs/Suppliers

GM will resume production at five of its plants following production shutdowns caused by the global semiconductor shortage. Its San Luis Potosi and Ramos Arizpe plants in Mexico are scheduled to resume production this week; the plants have been down since the weeks of May 17 and May 3, respectively. CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario will resume production June 14, after downtime since February. Lansing Grand River in Michigan resumes Camaro production June 21; however, Cadillac CT4 and CT5 production at this plant will remain down through the week of June 28. Bupyeong 1 Assembly in Korea resumes production May 31, after operating at 50% capacity since the end of April.

Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services

The Tesla Model 3 lost its Consumer Reports 'Top Pick' ranking after the company announced it would no longer have radar. Tesla is removing radar from its Model 3 and Model Y cars, relying entirely on visual sensors. This means it will temporarily deactivate some of the cars' advanced safety features, resulting in the Model 3's downgrade to 'recommended' by the magazine.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

During its Capital Markets Day presentation last week, Ford announced it will increase EV spending to reach over $30 billion by 2025 , from the previous goal of $22 billion, and set the target to reach a 40% global production mix of BEVs by 2030 .According to the presentation, one-third of Ford's full-size pickup segment will be fully electric by 2030 (800,000 units annually); as well as 70% of full-size vans and buses (300,000), and all of its European passenger cars. Ford hopes to have battery costs under $80/kwh by the end of decade, down from $140/kwh currently. Following the event, the automaker's share price was up by 8.5%, reaching $13.90 in afternoon trading.



Separately, Ford announced it would change the name of its Van Dyke Transmission Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, to the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center , to signal the automaker's transition to electrified vehicles.

