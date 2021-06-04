As President Joe Biden marks his 100th day in office and the U.S. Department of Transportation is under a new leader in Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Holland & Knight's Transportation & Infrastructure Industry Sector Group is prepared to assist industry clients in adapting to the anticipated changes by the new administration. In case you missed it, our team wrote 20 blog posts in 20 days leading up to President Biden's inauguration in January, with insights as to likely impacts on the various segments of the industry, including Aviation, Construction, Maritime, Freight Rail, Motor Carriers, Transit and Autonomous Transportation.

As more regulation is anticipated under the new administration, we are pleased to say that we have experience with several of the U.S. transportation and infrastructure related agencies. We invite you to contact the individuals in our Agency Resources Listing when you have challenges involving a given regulatory body.

The below blog posts take a look at updated developments since President Biden took office:

Autonomous Transportation

California Starts Paving the Way with Issuance of First AV Deployment Permit

Danielle M. Mayer

In an important development, the California Department of Motor Vehicles issued the state's first autonomous vehicle (AV) deployment permit to Nuro Inc. This deployment permit authorizes Nuro to deploy AVs on public streets, and although it is currently limited to two counties in the Bay Area, this permit will allow Nuro's vehicles to operate commercially on California roads. This is another positive step forward in the challenge to bring AVs to California and the United States.

Maritime

Keeping It Steady as She Goes: Coast Guard Living Up to Its Three Expectations

Sean T. Pribyl

With President Joe Biden's 100th-day milestone approaching on April 30, 2021, the U.S. Coast Guard is holding a steady course on its expectations, including those related to environmental stewardship, innovation and cybersecurity. In fact, emerging commercial opportunities in areas involving renewable energy, innovative and novel technologies, and alternate marine fuels have already come to surface in the first few months of the Biden Administration. In addition, pending bills on Capitol Hill with a maritime nexus will merit further engagement for stakeholders seeking to help shape future legislation while ensuring regulatory compliance.

