Michael Manfredi (Of Counsel-Atlanta, GA) and Nicholas R. Castricone IV (Associate-Atlanta, GA) co-presented "Managing Risk Associated with the Mobile Ridesharing Industry," a Wilson Elser webinar, in December 2020. International Law Office featured a video of the presentation in its May 12, 2021, edition under the heading "Mobile ridesharing industry: risk management." Mickey and Nick discuss the litigation associated with the proliferation of electric scooters and bikes in cities throughout the United States, including legislation, litigation and the role of insurance in an industry that serves the needs of consumers and benefits the environment.

View the Article/Presentation.

