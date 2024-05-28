Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session – Tax Changes Overview

With such significant tax reform legislation passed in Kentucky over the last several years, some speculated whether the General Assembly would continue to use its Republican supermajority to make more significant tax reform initiatives in 2024.1 While some large concepts, such as local tax reform and elimination of the limited liability entity tax (LLET), were introduced, the General Assembly largely tabled any significant tax reform movement in 2024, focusing instead focused on passing the two-year budget.

Despite the General Assembly's focus on the budget, the below provides an overview of certain tax initiatives passed or considered during the 2024 Legislative Session:

Amnesty: With the same substantive standards and parameters as 2022 legislation, the passage of 2024 House Bill (H.B.) 8 requires the Kentucky Department of Revenue (Department) to procure a third-party to administer an amnesty program to occur in the Fall of 2024, and should the Department be unable to procure a third-party, it must administer an amnesty program internally in the Fall of 2025. As a part of amnesty, taxpayers with certain outstanding Kentucky tax liabilities, even if under protest, may come forward and agree to pay outstanding tax due, in exchange for waiver of penalties and a 50% interest reduction. However, the 2022 legislated amnesty program did not occur in 2022 or 2023 because the Department argued that the General Assembly did not appropriate funds to administer same, and this may be the same situation again in 2024/2025 in which the Department may continue to ignore this statutory change without additional funding to administer same. 2

In 2019, when Kentucky changed its Corporation Income Tax filing methodology to mandatory unitary/elected consolidate, it also legislated some initiatives that would lessen negative impacts to taxpayers being required to switch filing methods. H.B. 8 now delays taxpayers from taking advantage of the credit to recover some of this burden from January 2024 to instead January 2026. Thus, taxpayers that had planned to deduct any portion of their Kentucky Corporate Income Tax liability pursuant to this 2024 initiative will not be able to do so for two (2) more years. Classification of Pipelines for Property Tax Purposes: H.B. 122 statutorily classifies mains, pipes, pipelines, and conduits used for heat, steam, water, sewage, natural or manufactured gas, or electricity (but no mention of petroleum pipelines) to or for the public as real property. Presumably in response to the Department's May 2023 announced administrative position that all pipelines must be classified as tangible property following the Court of Appeals' decision in Dep't of Revenue, Fin. & Admin. Cabinet v. Marathon Pipe Line, LLC, 653 S.W.3d 104 (Ky. App. 2022), this legislation seeks to statutorily prohibit the Department from a reclassification; although, rather than doing so indefinitely, the legislation only applies for tax years 2024 and 2025. This classification amendment was initially included in other legislation introduced by the House and was subsequently dropped from that legislation; interestingly, the Senate then added the language back in through an amendment to H.B. 122.

In addition to the above initiatives that were passed by the General Assembly, there were several tax initiatives introduced but not passed into law, such as local tax reform, which was an almost identical effort as what was introduced and failed in 2022 to create flexibility for local tax reform, elimination of LLET, and elimination of Inheritance Tax. While these initiatives did not pass this year, since the General Assembly will not need to focus on passing a budget, these efforts could make more headway during the 2025 Regular Session.

Footnotes

1. See our prior articles on tax reform initiatives passed during the 2022 and 2023 legislative sessions (linked to here and here, respectively).

2. The failure to provide funds to administer an amnesty program was the reason cited by the Governor for his line-item veto of this provision. Despite the Governor's veto, the General Assembly ignored same and sent the legislation for enrollment to the Secretary of State anyway.

