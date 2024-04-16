ARTICLE

In this episode of GeTin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Jared Walczak, Vice President of Special Projects at the Tax Foundation. Jared catches Nikki up on Tax Foundation's impression of 2023, and then the two discuss what Jared has been focused on this legislative session. Jared and Nikki then delve into property tax "relief," which seems to be the topic du jour for many state policy makers. Finally, with spring in the air, Jared and Nikki discuss upcoming travel and what they are most looking forward to now that the weather is warming up.

