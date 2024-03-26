HB24-1056

Summary

Under Colorado's current real property tax lien statutes, a county treasurer is required by statute to issue a treasurer's deed for a property encumbered by a tax lien, upon the presentation of a certificate of purchase of a tax lien for that property, if the statutory period of redemption and certain conditions are satisfied. Sections 1 to 3 of Bill 24-1056 end that requirement. Section 5 of this Bill establishes a process after a public auction which conveys a certificate purchase to property encumbered by a tax lien. This new process requires the lawful holder of a certificate of purchase of a tax lien to apply for a public auction for the sale of a certificate of option for treasurer's deed. If during the public auction, the purchaser of the sale of a certificate of option for treasurer's deed pays an amount in excess of the minimum bid amount acceptable by a county treasurer, then the amount of the overbid must be paid in order of recording priority to junior lienors who have filed a notice of intent to redeem. If any overbid amount remains after payment to all lienors, it must be paid to the owner of the property subject to the tax lien. Section 4 requires county treasurers to follow the process established in Section 5. This Bill was introduced to bring Colorado law into compliance with Tyler v. Hennepin Cty., 598 U.S. 631 (2023).

Legislative Updates

2024-03-18 / Engrossed

Senate Second Reading Laid Over Daily - No Amendments

Senate Second Reading Laid Over Daily - No Amendments

Senate Second Reading Laid Over Daily - No Amendments Senate Second Reading Laid Over Daily - No Amendments 2024-03-12

Senate Committee on Finance Refer Amended to Senate Committee of the Whole

Senate Committee on Finance Refer Amended to Senate Committee of the Whole 2024-02-22 / Introduced

House Committee on Finance Refer Amended to House Committee of the Whole

House Committee on Finance Refer Amended to House Committee of the Whole 2024-01-10 / Introduced

Introduced In House - Assigned to Finance

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.