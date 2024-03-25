Summary
Under current law, counties & municipalities are authorized
to issue tax incentives, including property & sales tax credits
or rebates to promote certain uses, like installation of renewable
energy fixtures. The bill would authorize Boards of County
Commissioners and municipalities to establish similar incentive
programs to offer limited property tax credits or rebates to
participants in a program designed to improve an "area of
specific local concern." The bill sets forth definitions and
requirements for the incentive program. The bill also provides how
an incentive program can be established by resolution or ordinance
and requirements for public hearings.
The house passed the bill with amendments clarifying "area of specific local concern" does not include uses of real property that may or may reasonably be expected to harm disproportionately impacted communities or prevent meeting the minimum greenhouse gas emission reduction goals of the State. The amendments also require notice to the clerk of each municipality that may be impacted by the incentive program of the public hearing. The amendments also require the board of county commissioners and/or municipalities to publicize the results of an evaluation of each incentive program at a public hearing.
Legislative Update
- 2024-03-15 / Passed
Governor Signed
- 2024-03-12
Sent to the Governor
- 2024-03-11 / Enrolled
Signed by the Speaker of the House
Signed by the President of the Senate
- 2024-02-26 / Engrossed
House Third Reading Passed - No Amendments
- 2024-02-23 - Revised
House Second Reading Special Order - Passed with Amendments - Floor
- 2024-02-16
House Second Reading Laid Over Daily - No Amendments
- 2024-02-13
House Committee on Transportation, Housing & Local Government Unamended to House Committee of the Whole
- 2024-02-06 / Engrossed
Introduced In House - Assigned to Transportation, Housing & Local Government
- 2024-02-05
Senate Third Reading Passed - No Amendments
- 2024-02-02
Senate Second Reading Passed with Amendments - Committee
- 2024-01-30
Senate Committee on Local Government & Housing Refer Amended - Consent Calendar to Senate Committee of the Whole
- 2024-01-10
Introduced In Senate - Assigned to Local Government & Housing
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.