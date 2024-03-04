For owners and tenants of commercial or multi-family residential property in Nassau County, now is the time to seek relief on your property's tax liability. The Property Tax team at Cullen and Dykman would like to remind all commercial taxpayers that the deadline for filing appeals for the 2025/26 tax year is rapidly approaching (March 18, 2024). Nassau County's tentative assessments for 2025/26 do not recognize the current market challenges for commercial property owners, most prominently office building and retail operators.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.