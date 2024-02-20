Annual Survey of Income and Expenses – ASIE-2023

Pursuant to the Nassau County Administrative Code, Section 6-30, the Nassau County Department of Assessment ("the Assessor") is requiring the submission of 2023 financial data on a form known as "ASIE-2023." Below, we have highlighted key issues and have attempted to anticipate common questions.

Deadline – April 1, 2024

Nassau Code Section 6-30 provides that your ASIE 2023 must be completed online no later than April 1, 2024.

Electronic Filing Required

The County is requiring electronic (online) filing of the ASIE-2023.

How Do I File Electronically?

Go to https://app.nassau countyny.gov/Assessment/asie2023

ASIE questions or filing problems may be addressed at 516-571-0996 or ASIE2023@nassaucountyny.gov

Can I Have More Time to File?

Per the Assessor, requests to be allowed to file after the April 1, 2024 deadline must be submitted to the Department of Assessment and based upon "good cause." Follow the County's online instructions for an extension.

100% Owner-Occupied Property Must File Electronically

If you or a related entity is the sole occupant of a property that you own, you do not need to submit income and expense data, but you must still file online. Just check the owner-occupied box, electronically sign at the bottom, submit, and you are done.

What about Houses, Apartment Buildings, Co-ops and Class 2 Condominiums?

The law specifically excludes residential (Class 1 and 2) properties from the filing requirements.

What Information is Required?

2023 financial data must be provided.

Who Completes This Filing?

The property owner must complete the ASIE-2023. We are not permitted to certify the forms on your behalf.

Is There a Penalty for Not Filing? Yes . . . But See Court Challenge Below

The law provides that failure to file by the deadline shall subject the owner to a penalty of .25% of your property's "fair market value". If not filed by September 30, 2024, the penalty increases to .5%. The penalty can further increase to .75%. The law provides that the penalty will be levied as a tax lien on that property.

Court Challenge . . . Still Pending

Challenges to the imposition of penalties are still pending in Court. Recently, the New York State Appellate Division sent back one of the cases to the lower court for further deliberations. To be safe, we recommend filing and maintaining records to show that you have complied with the requirements of Section 6-30.

Keep a Copy of Everything That Was Filed Electronically and Print Out the Screens That Show and Confirm What Was Filed

It is important to have a record that your submission was completed by April 1, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.