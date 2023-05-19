For property owners in Suffolk County and in many jurisdictions north of New York City, now is the time to seek relief on your property's tax liability. Property taxes represent one of the largest expenses of owning or occupying a property. This expense is even more critical in today's economic environment as many commercial property owners face the increasing costs of running and maintaining a business.

The towns throughout Suffolk County and many jurisdictions north of New York City are releasing their 2023/24 tentative assessment rolls in early May. The deadline to file an administrative complaint seeking relief from the towns in Suffolk County is May 16th. The deadline to file an administrative complaint in many jurisdictions north of New York City is May 23rd. There are no filing fees associated with these administrative complaints.

The failure to timely file an administrative complaint will bar a property owner or net lessee from the opportunity to seek property tax relief for the upcoming tax year.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.