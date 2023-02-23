ARTICLE

The deadline for filing a real estate tax assessment appeal for the 2023 tax year is fast approaching in Allegheny County. The deadline is March 31, 2023. Normally, you would only be able to appeal the assessment for the 2023 tax year, however, because of the shenanigans with Allegheny County manipulating the Common Level Ratio for 2022, the County is allowing property owners to also file an assessment appeal for the 2022 tax year before March 31, 2023. This is truly and unprecedented event.

Commercial property owners that have been adversely affected by COVID 19 should be taking a close look at their assessed values for 2022 and 2023 and possibly filing assessment appeals for the 2022 or 2023 tax years, or both. The new Common Level Ratio for 2022 is 63.53% instead of the bogus 81.1%. Additionally, the Common Level Ratio for 2023 is 63.6%.

Allegheny County is the only county out of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania whereby you appeal the assessed value when the assessed value is already effective.

