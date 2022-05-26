The Philadelphia Office of Property Assessment is implementing a citywide reassessment of more than 580,000 properties in Philadelphia to take effect tax year 2023. According to the City, the reassessment found that the aggregate value of all properties in Philadelphia has risen by approximately 21 percent since tax year 2020. The City expects the reassessment increases will result in higher property taxes and projected $460 million in additional tax revenues to its General Fund over the next five-year period.

The new values are available online at property.phila.gov. Written notices of the new values are scheduled to be mailed out by September 1, 2022 at the latest.

Click here for a copy of the Announcement

The annual assessment appeal deadline in Philadelphia is on or before the first Monday in October of the pre-tax year. Taxpayers should evaluate the impact of COVID-19 and current market conditions on the value of their property, and take the necessary steps to protect their rights to a fair and uniform tax year 2023 reassessment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.