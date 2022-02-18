ARTICLE

On February 7, 2022, the Nassau County Legislature passed a local law extending the period to file an assessment challenge for the 2023/24 tax year from March 1, 2022 to April 30, 2022. As a reminder, real property taxes represent one of the largest expenses of owning or leasing a property. Reducing this expense is even more critical in today's economic environment as many property owners and taxpayers are struggling economically with the current pandemic and are seeking to mitigate costs whenever possible. As municipalities look to generate revenue, now is the time to ensure your rights are protected as failure to timely file an appeal can lead to an excessive property tax burden with no opportunity to remedy the issue.

