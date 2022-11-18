United States:
$160 Million Credit Facility For Banco Davivienda
18 November 2022
Shearman & Sterling LLP
Shearman & Sterling represented BofA Securities, Citigroup
Global Markets, and Wells Fargo Bank, as joint lead arrangers and
joint bookrunners, and the group of lenders in connection with a
$160 million three-year senior unsecured credit facility for Banco
Davivienda, a bank organized under the laws of Colombia, as
borrower, to be used for general corporate purposes.
The Shearman & Sterling team below was supported by
associate Pedro de Elizalde, and visiting attorney Vicente
Fernández.
The Team
