Shearman & Sterling represented BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, and Wells Fargo Bank, as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners, and the group of lenders in connection with a $160 million three-year senior unsecured credit facility for Banco Davivienda, a bank organized under the laws of Colombia, as borrower, to be used for general corporate purposes.

The Shearman & Sterling team below was supported by associate Pedro de Elizalde, and visiting attorney Vicente Fernández.

The Team

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.