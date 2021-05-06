ARTICLE

The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, aimed at assisting restaurants and other businesses focused on selling food and beverage, will start accepting applications Monday, May 3, 2021. Like the PPP and the SVO Grant programs, one of the most complex issues of the plan is determining eligibility based on affiliation. Proskauer's cross-disciplinary, cross-jurisdictional Coronavirus Response Team breaks down the latest guidance on the program on this important issue.

A Seat at the Table: Restaurants to Receive Long-Awaited Stimulus Funds under the American Rescue Plan: Affiliation Overview

