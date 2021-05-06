United States:
A Seat At The Table: Restaurants To Receive Long-Awaited Stimulus Funds Under The American Rescue Plan: Affiliation Overview
06 May 2021
by
Yuval Tal
,
Jeffrey Horwitz
,
Andrew Bettwy
,
Laura A. Peterson
,
Lauren K. Boglivi
,
Karen Garnett
,
Camille Higonnet
,
Vincent Indelicato
,
Patrick D. Walling
,
Grant R. Darwin
,
Lara B. Miller
,
Seok Whee (Jason) Nam
and
Perry Laub
Proskauer Rose LLP
The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, aimed at
assisting restaurants and other businesses focused on selling food
and beverage, will start accepting applications Monday, May 3,
2021. Like the PPP and the SVO Grant programs, one of the most
complex issues of the plan is determining eligibility based on
affiliation. Proskauer's cross-disciplinary,
cross-jurisdictional Coronavirus Response Team breaks down the
latest guidance on the program on this important issue.
