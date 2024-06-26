Oracle Moves To Dismiss NetSuite ERP Class Action Lawsuit

The Complaint, filed by Realscape Group LLC d/b/a Realogic Solutions against Oracle America, Inc., alleges that Oracle defrauded small to medium-sized businesses by selling them NetSuite software under false pretenses. Oracle purportedly marketed the software as an "off the shelf" solution requiring minimal implementation, but in reality, the software was not functional without extensive customization. Oracle is accused of misleading businesses into financing agreements, then selling these contracts to third parties while failing to ensure the software's functionality, which effectively relieved Oracle of its obligation to perform while guaranteeing that customers must continue to pay for deficient or non-existent work. The lawsuit seeks to certify a class of businesses with under 1,000 employees who purchased NetSuite software in the past four years and paid for implementation services but did not receive fully functioning software.

Overview of Oracle's Motion to Dismiss

Oracle's motion to dismiss hinges on several key arguments, each targeting different aspects of Realogic's claims:

1. Mandatory Forum-Selection Clause: Oracle argues that Realogic's case should be dismissed or transferred to the Northern District of California based on the forum-selection clause in their contract.

2. Failure to Provide Notice and Opportunity to Cure: Oracle claims Realogic did not provide the required written notice of breach and a chance for Oracle to cure those breaches before filing the lawsuit.

3. Integration Clause and Lack of Specific Delivery Date: Oracle points to the contract's integration clause and the absence of any specified date for software delivery, countering Realogic's breach of contract claims.

4. Limited, Exclusive Warranty: Oracle asserts that the contract's limited, exclusive warranty precludes the breach of warranty claims.

5. Economic Loss Doctrine: Oracle argues that claims for unjust enrichment, negligence, and negligent misrepresentation cannot stand because they are rooted in contractual obligations and are barred by the economic loss doctrine.

6. Declaratory Relief: Oracle states that Realogic's claim for declaratory relief is not an independent cause of action and should be dismissed.

Analysis of Contract-Based Arguments

1. Forum-Selection Clause

Oracle's Argument: Oracle asserts that the contract mandates any legal disputes be resolved in California courts, thus the case should be dismissed or transferred from Ohio to California.

Potential Weakness:

Enforceability Under Fraud Allegations : Courts may not enforce forum-selection clauses if the plaintiff can demonstrate that the clause itself stemmed from fraud or overreaching. Realogic could argue that the entire agreement, including the forum-selection clause, was induced by fraudulent misrepresentations by Oracle. Oracle relies on its Subscription Services Agreement ("SSA"), which is found in a grayed-out hyperlink on the Estimate Form, which Oracle claims is the governing agreement. The hyperlink appears to be intentionally designed to be inconspicuous and is not set off in a different color or highlighted in any way. Clicking on the link does not take the reader directly to the agreement. Instead, the reader is forced to search around on the Oracle website for the relevant agreement. Most Oracle SuiteSuccess customers who we have spoken with do not even know that the SSA exists. A court could find that such a contract procured by fraud and under these circumstances should not be enforceable.

2. Failure to Provide Notice and Opportunity to Cure

Oracle's Argument: Oracle argues that Realogic did not follow the contractual obligation to provide notice of the breach and an opportunity to cure the issue before filing the lawsuit. As discussed above, most Oracle customers are unaware of the notice provision of the SSA because they are unaware of the very existence of the SSA. As a result, they fail to give notice of breach pursuant to this provision. Instead, if Oracle is unable to deliver the promised solution, Oracle customers typically request that the contract be "cancelled". Usually Oracle, without citing to the termination for cause provision of the SSA, then tells the customer that they cannot cancel. The entire practice is very deceptive.

Potential Weakness:

The Contract was Fraudulently Induced : As discussed above, Realogic may argue that the contract was fraudulently induced and the contract should be void. But as currently pled, the Complaint does not have a fraud in the inducement claim. Realogic's time for responding to the Complaint has not run. It will be interesting to see if Realogic amends to assert a fraud in the inducement claim.

: As discussed above, Realogic may argue that the contract was fraudulently induced and the contract should be void. But as currently pled, the Complaint does not have a fraud in the inducement claim. Realogic's time for responding to the Complaint has not run. It will be interesting to see if Realogic amends to assert a fraud in the inducement claim. Unilateral Mistake : Oracle customers are mistaken about a material fact, and Oracle knew or should have known of the mistake and took advantage of it. The material fact being that Oracle knows that most customers are unaware of the SSA, and the requirements for providing notice of breach or notice of deficient work under the warranty provisions. They exploit the customer's mistake and lack of knowledge to game the relationship.

: Oracle customers are mistaken about a material fact, and Oracle knew or should have known of the mistake and took advantage of it. The material fact being that Oracle knows that most customers are unaware of the SSA, and the requirements for providing notice of breach or notice of deficient work under the warranty provisions. They exploit the customer's mistake and lack of knowledge to game the relationship. Unconscionability : The customers that Oracle appears to target for its SuiteSuccess solution are usually unsophisticated small mom & pop owned businesses. Indeed, many businesses are owned by a husband-and-wife team. The companies do not have legal departments. They are more like consumers, and have no chance against a large, sophisticated entity like Oracle.

: The customers that Oracle appears to target for its SuiteSuccess solution are usually unsophisticated small mom & pop owned businesses. Indeed, many businesses are owned by a husband-and-wife team. The companies do not have legal departments. They are more like consumers, and have no chance against a large, sophisticated entity like Oracle. Ambiguity in Notice Requirements: Realogic may argue that the notice and cure provisions were not clear or were otherwise impractical given the circumstances of the alleged breaches. They might also argue that immediate legal action was necessary due to the extent of the alleged fraud and resulting damages.

3. Integration Clause and Lack of Specific Delivery Date

Oracle's Argument: Oracle claims the contract's integration clause invalidates any prior oral agreements, and the contract did not specify a delivery date for the software.

Potential Weakness:

Reliance on Prior Representations : Realogic could argue that they relied on Oracle's verbal promises regarding the delivery date and that these promises were material to their decision to enter into the contract. This could invoke the concept of promissory estoppel, where a party is prevented from going back on a promise even if a formal contract were not signed concerning that promise.

: Realogic could argue that they relied on Oracle's verbal promises regarding the delivery date and that these promises were material to their decision to enter into the contract. This could invoke the concept of promissory estoppel, where a party is prevented from going back on a promise even if a formal contract were not signed concerning that promise. Fraud in the Inducement: Under California law, an argument can be made that an integration clause does not preclude evidence of oral misrepresentations that induced a contract. This is because the law allows for claims of fraud in the inducement of a contract, even when an integration clause is present. We are not sure what the law is in Ohio, but this will be an interesting issue to watch if the case stays in Ohio and is not transferred to California, and the Court declines to apply California law. One issue with these SuiteSuccess cases is always the time to go live. Typically, the parties discuss the time to go live in pre-contract execution discussions because this is material to most SuiteSuccess customers and induces them into going with the Oracle solution, rather than that of a competitor. Although this is a major topic of conversation, and Oracle sales provides dates for go live, when Oracle tenders the contract it has no "go live" date specified. Oracle SuiteSuccess customers should request in writing that the contract specify a go live date, and if Oracle declines to provide one, perhaps the customer should take a pass. Also, the customer should require that Oracle provide a copy of the complete contract upfront so that the customer has a chance to meaningfully review it, and not allow Oracle to dump it on the customer at the last moment and then claim that discounts will go away unless it is immediately signed. Finally, require that Oracle provide a PDF copy of all agreements contained in the hyperlinks well before contract execution, and this includes the SSA. Then review the contracts carefully, preferably with legal counsel.

4. Limited, Exclusive Warranty

Oracle's Argument: The contract contains a limited, exclusive warranty which precludes Realogic's claims for breach of warranty.

Potential Weakness:

Unconscionability of Warranty Terms: Realogic might challenge the limited warranty as unconscionable if it leaves them and other customers without a meaningful remedy for Oracle's failure to deliver the promised software functionality. Courts sometimes refuse to enforce warranty limitations that are found unfair or that significantly deprive one party of the contract's benefits. In its warranty provision, Oracle includes a sentence that says essentially that Oracle is not responsible for ensuring that the services meet the customer's requirements or expectations. So essentially Oracle is not responsible if the solution does not work. A court could find this unconscionable.

5. Economic Loss Doctrine

Oracle's Argument: Oracle contends that claims for unjust enrichment, negligence, and negligent misrepresentation are invalid because they do not exist independently of the contract, and are barred by the economic loss doctrine.

Potential Weakness:

Exceptions to Economic Loss Doctrine: Realogic could argue that the economic loss doctrine does not apply if Oracle's actions amounted to fraud in the inducement or intentional misrepresentation, which are exceptions to the doctrine under California law. Furthermore, they might claim that the unjust enrichment claim is based on benefits conferred on Oracle beyond the scope of the contract. However, a fraud in the inducement claim would need to be added.

6. Declaratory Relief

Oracle's Argument: Oracle argues that declaratory relief is not an independent claim, and depends on the other claims to be asserted. Oracle also argues that the Plaintiff's allegations in the claim for declaratory relief are inconsistent with the breach of contract and breach of warranty claim so that those claims should be disregarded for declaratory relief. For the fraud-based claims and unjust enrichment, Oracle has moved to dismiss those claims and asks that the declaratory relief claim be dismissed should the Court dismiss those claims.

Potential Weakness:

Relevance of Declaratory Judgment: Realogic may assert that while declaratory relief is not an independent cause of action, it is a necessary remedy to resolve the uncertainty surrounding the contractual obligations and to prevent further damage to Oracle customers from Oracle's alleged breaches and related tortious conduct.

Realogic may assert that while declaratory relief is not an independent cause of action, it is a necessary remedy to resolve the uncertainty surrounding the contractual obligations and to prevent further damage to Oracle customers from Oracle's alleged breaches and related tortious conduct. Declaratory Relief re Financing Agreement and Related OCC Assignments: A key issue raised in the Complaint involves the Oracle Credit Corporation ("OCC") financing agreements and the enforceability of the assignments to third party financing institutions such as Banc of America Leasing, Bank of America, N.A., Wells Fargo Bank, Dext Capital and others. Essentially, Oracle offers to finance the costs of the solution and the implementation to sweeten the deal and induce the contracts. Then shortly after contract execution and usually before the implementation has had time to completely go off the rails, OCC assigns the financing agreement to a third party. Oracle's clever financing contract scheme allows it to assign the financing agreement to a third party without the consent of the borrower. But the OCC contract also provides if Oracle can't deliver the promised solution, the Oracle customer cannot interpose defenses that it may have against Oracle to cut off the payment obligations to the third parties. And litigious third parties such as Banc of America Leasing are hitting these SuiteSuccess customers with collection lawsuits, mainly in California state court in San Mateo County. So, it is a real weapon that Oracle and the financial institutions are welding against small and medium size Oracle customers. Importantly, Oracle seems to bring in the same cast of characters as the assignee banks. We believe that these banks have knowledge that many of the implementations fail and that is why the customer quits paying. So they do not appear to be bona fide assignees that come to the table without knowledge of the Oracle scheme. We hope that this issue gets litigated.

Conclusion

We will be watching with interest to see what the plaintiff does here. Will they amend and include a fraud in the inducement claim? Or will they oppose the motion on the merits? We will know shortly. Check back here for updates. The case is Realscape Group, LLC. v. Oracle America, Inc., Case Number 1:24-cv-00558 CEF, venued in the Northern District of Ohio.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.