Cincinnati Office Secures Favorable Verdict For National Trucking Carrier

Cincinnati Managing Partner Judd Uhl and Partner Andrew Weber obtained a favorable jury verdict in an admitted liability case for a national trucking carrier in Hamilton County, Ohio.

The lawsuit stemmed from a significant rear-end collision in a construction zone. The plaintiff claimed multiple surgeries related to the accident, lost wages, loss of future earning potential, future medical expenses, and pain and suffering. In closing, the plaintiff's attorney suggested the jury return a multimillion-dollar verdict for the plaintiff.

