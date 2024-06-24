Chicago Partner Obtains Defense Verdict For Doctor In High-Stakes Medical Malpractice Case

Chicago Partner Charles Cole recently secured a complete defense verdict for a doctor client in a medical malpractice case in which the plaintiff sought more than $28 million.

A jury in York County, South Carolina, quickly returned the verdict following a two-week trial in the case, titled Shore v. Gajurel.

The plaintiff, who had been admitted to a hospital for several complex medical conditions, claimed she became malnourished while under the defendant's care. She claimed that malnourishment caused her to develop a condition called Wernicke's syndrome, which then transformed into Korsakoff's syndrome, a permanent significant brain injury causing severe disability and a need for 24/7 care.

