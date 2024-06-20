ARTICLE
20 June 2024

California Team Secures Defense Verdict In Medical Malpractice Case Based On Statute Of Limitations Defense

United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Sacramento Partner Paul Baleria and Walnut Creek Partner Allison Friedman obtained a unanimous defense verdict following a one-week trial in Stanislaus County Superior Court in a medical malpractice case on behalf of two physicians, a medical oncologist, and a radiation oncologist. The plaintiff in this matter alleged that she was unnecessarily treated with chemo-radiation therapy for non-invasive rectal cancer, resulting in rectal incontinence.

The defendant physicians denied the plaintiff's claims. They proceeded to trial with a separate jury and asserted a statute of limitations defense. The jury returned a verdict in their favor.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

