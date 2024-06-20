Boston/Providence Partners Brian C. Newberry and Lauren A. Farley represented a civil engineering firm in a complex design and construction defect case involving allegations that the foundation of a newly constructed luxury home was built below the seasonal high-water table and that the gravity-fed foundation drainage system was ineffective. The plaintiffs claimed that the design and construction defects caused severe and frequent flooding, rendering the basement in their multi-million home uninhabitable and yard unusable. The plaintiffs refused to engage in settlement negotiations over the five-year course of litigation and sought damages in excess of the home's value. Due to Brian and Lauren's extensive pre-trial preparation, motions in limine and witness preparation, they were able to secure a directed verdict in the engineering firm's favor at the close of the plaintiffs' case.
