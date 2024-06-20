Founded in 1979 by seven lawyers from a premier Los Angeles firm, Lewis Brisbois has grown to include nearly 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices in 27 states, and dedicates itself to more than 40 legal practice areas for clients of all sizes in every major industry.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Boston/Providence Partners Brian C. Newberry and Lauren A. Farley represented a civil engineering firm in a complex design and construction defect case involving allegations that the foundation of a newly constructed luxury home was built below the seasonal high-water table and that the gravity-fed foundation drainage system was ineffective. The plaintiffs claimed that the design and construction defects caused severe and frequent flooding, rendering the basement in their multi-million home uninhabitable and yard unusable. The plaintiffs refused to engage in settlement negotiations over the five-year course of litigation and sought damages in excess of the home's value. Due to Brian and Lauren's extensive pre-trial preparation, motions in limine and witness preparation, they were able to secure a directed verdict in the engineering firm's favor at the close of the plaintiffs' case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.