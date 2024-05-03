In the wake of the tragic incident involving the collision of The Dali container ship with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, which led to the bridge's collapse, there are numerous concerns and questions from the families of construction workers and others impacted by this disaster. We address some key questions related to legal actions and considerations under maritime law below.

What legal rights do the families of construction workers have following the bridge collapse?

Families of construction workers affected by the bridge collapse have several legal avenues to explore. State laws will govern the employees' and their families' rights to workers' compensation benefits. Given the unique circumstances under which this incident occurred with a cargo ship colliding with a bridge and causing its collapse, legal claims against the ship's owner and personnel will be governed by federal maritime law. Those laws will likely dictate the jurisdiction under which those claims will be litigated.

Is the incident considered under maritime law, even though it involved a bridge collapse?

Yes, the incident does fall under maritime Law because it involves a Singapore-registered vessel, the Dali, operating in navigable waters. Maritime or admiralty law governs this type of situation. Therefore, any legal action concerning this incident, especially the ship's collision with the bridge, will be controlled by federal maritime law.

Can workers or their families pursue compensation?

If the injuries or fatalities were caused by negligence, such as the ship's crew, pilots, or their employers, the affected workers or their families might be entitled to pursue third-party negligence claims in addition to workers' compensation claims.

What steps should families of the affected workers take following the incident?

Families should seek legal counsel experienced in maritime and personal injury law without delay. It is crucial not to engage with media or insurance companies or give statements to regulatory agencies without legal representation. The intricate nature of this case, with its overlapping jurisdictions and legal complexities, necessitates professional legal guidance to navigate the claims process effectively and safeguard the rights and interests of those impacted.

What ongoing investigations or actions are being taken following the incident?

The incident has prompted comprehensive investigations by various entities, including the police, the Coast Guard, the Department of Transportation, and other regulatory bodies. These investigations aim to determine the cause of the collision, any contributing mechanical failures, and the responsibilities of all parties involved. Legal investigations will also focus on identifying all corporate and individual entities liable for the incident.

How can Morris James assist the families of construction workers affected by this tragedy?

Morris James is dedicated to supporting the victims and their families through this difficult time. Our team of experienced attorneys is well-versed in maritime and personal injury law, ensuring that your case is handled with the expertise and sensitivity it deserves. We commit to thoroughly investigating the incident and to pursuing justice and fair compensation for the families affected by this tragedy. If you or a loved one have been impacted, please contact us immediately for a consultation.

Do you offer translation services for non-English speaking clients?

Yes, we are committed to ensuring that all our clients receive the support and legal advice they need in a language they understand. For this reason, we offer translation services for non-English speakers. We aim to make the legal process as clear and accessible as possible, regardless of your first language.

Can you provide legal services in Spanish?

Absolutely. We are proud to have a bilingual attorney on our team who can provide legal services in both English and Spanish. This means that our Spanish-speaking clients can communicate directly with an attorney in their preferred language, ensuring they are fully informed and comfortable throughout the legal process.

Are there any additional costs for translation services or consulting with a bilingual attorney?

There are no additional costs for translation services. Our priority is your understanding and comfort with the legal process.

How important is having legal documents and communications in my preferred language?

Understanding every aspect of your legal case, including documents and communications from your attorney, is essential for making informed decisions. By providing services in your preferred language, we aim to ensure that you fully understand your legal rights, the details of your case, and the steps we are taking on your behalf.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this devastating event.

