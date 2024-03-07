Igtiben v. Eighth Jud. Dist. Ct., 140 Nev. Adv. Op. 9 (App. Feb. 22, 2024), concerned a prisoner who was transported to a hospital for medical treatment and died in the hospital after treatment began. At the time, the applicable statute of limitations contained in NRS 41A.097(2) was "1 year after the plaintiff discovers or through the use of reasonable diligence should have discovered the injury...." This also is known as inquiry notice.

Applied here, the prisoner's mother obtained his complete hospital medical chart six weeks after the death. Approximately fourteen months after the death, a forensic pathologist the family hired concluded professional negligence contributed to the death. The family filed their lawsuit eight months after receiving the forensic pathologist's report. The hospital and physician moved to dismiss, arguing the family's one-year statute of limitations had expired. The district court denied the motion, concluding a genuine issue of material fact was present because the family filed suit within eight months of the pathologist's report.

Nevada's Court of Appeals reversed and directed the district court to dismiss the complaint. In Nevada, inquiry notice for potential medical malpractice begins when the plaintiff or the plaintiff's representative receives "all relevant medical records." Applied here, the only relevant medical records were the hospital records. Thus, the family had the information necessary to investigate the care and treatment and trigger inquiry notice just six weeks after the death. The date that the forensic pathologist provided his report was irrelevant.

Igtiben might provide greater certainty to providers and patients as they evaluate potential professional negligence claims. However, it underscores the importance of careful responses to requests for medical records because if other "relevant" records existed but were not provided, inquiry notice might not be triggered.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.