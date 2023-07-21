Gregory Lee (Partner-Los Angeles) and Steven Parminter (Partner-Los Angeles) secured summary judgment in the Superior Court of California, County of El Dorado, in a wrongful death lawsuit against Wilson Elser's client, a Lake Tahoe ski resort. The case arises from a ski accident involving a beginner skier who died after falling off the side of a green circle trail at the ski resort. Greg and Steve filed a motion for summary judgment pursuant to the express assumption of the risk defense, arguing that the decedent's release of liability is enforceable and operates as a complete bar to the wrongful death lawsuit. The court's tentative ruling on the motion was to grant in part and deny in part (regarding the gross negligence cause of action). After hearing oral argument, the court reversed its tentative ruling and issued a final decision granting Greg and Steve's motion for summary judgment in its entirety.

