San Diego, Calif. (April 14, 2022) - Earlier this month, California's Second District Court of Appeal, Division Six, issued its opinion in Samantha B. v. Aurora Vista Del Mar (April 5, 2022, B302321) __Cal.App.5th___. The appeal arose following a trial that involved a psychiatric hospital employee defendant accused of sexually abusing the plaintiffs while they were residents at the hospital. (Slip Opinion, p. 2.) The plaintiffs filed an action alleging professional negligence and a breach of California's Elder Abuse and Dependent Adult Civil Protection Act (Elder Abuse Act) against the defendants, who owned and operated the psychiatric hospital. After a jury trial, the court entered judgment against the defendants and awarded substantial noneconomic damages to the plaintiffs. However, the trial court granted the defendants' motion for nonsuit as to the plaintiffs' vicarious liability claim. The defendants appealed from the judgment against them, and the plaintiffs appealed from the order granting defendants' motion for nonsuit. (Ibid.)



The appellate court reversed the trial court's order granting the defendants' nonsuit motion and affirmed the rest of the judgment against the defendants. (Slip Opinion, p. 2.) The court held the defendants were not protected by the Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act because the jury found the defendants were liable for professional negligence and reckless neglect. (Id. at p. 11.) Since the jury found the defendants liable for professional negligence and reckless conduct, the plaintiffs were "not bound by the laws specifically applicable to professional negligence." (Ibid.) The defendants were thus subject to the enhanced remedies present in the Elder Abuse Act, and the plaintiffs' cause of action for elder abuse was subject to that law's two-year statute of limitations. (Id. at pp. 11, 20–21.) Further, the court held the defendants could be deemed vicariously liable for the sexual abuse of the plaintiffs because the chances of a patient being sexually abused at the defendants' hospital "was exponentially increased by [the defendants'] policies, including allowing male workers 20 minutes alone with patients and providing inadequate training on worker-patient boundaries." (Id. at pp. 24–26.)



This opinion contains further analysis regarding recklessness, punitive damages, and the allocation of fault that is especially relevant to those defending elder abuse cases. A copy of the opinion can be read here.

Ultimately, this decision is a blow to defense counsel predominantly working on elder abuse cases. However, the appellate court has yet to make a final decision on the respondeat superior and ratification issues, and those will likely come before the court soon. There is a still a chance that state appellate courts could decide those issues more favorably to defense counsel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.