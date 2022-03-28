An Illinois nursing home was sued by the relatives of a resident who died from COVID-19 alleging that the home did not take steps to protect the resident from health care workers who had tested positive for the virus. There were 44 confirmed cases of COVID at the home and 12 confirmed deaths. The home had asserted that it was immune from liability based on an Executive Order (Order) from Illinois Governor Jay Pritzker as well as the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). The home's motion to have the case dismissed on the pleadings was denied because there were insufficient facts presented to date to establish whether the home had taken sufficient steps to "render assistance" under the immunity Order or to provide the required "counter measures" under the PREP Act as required in order to support its civil immunity claims.