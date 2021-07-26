The scene immediately following a car accident can be chaotic and confusing.

Emotions are understandably running high, and it can be challenging to think clearly about what to do next.

Ward and Smith's Personal Injury and Wrongful Death attorneys hope you are never in a car crash; however, if you are, we want you to be prepared with our new downloadable and printable guide, "What to Do First if You Are in a Car Accident."

"The time soon after a crash is imperative not only from a medical standpoint but also a legal one," remarked Personal Injury and Wrongful Death Practice Group Leader Jeremy Wilson. "Knowing what to do can ensure your rights are protected if someone else's negligence injures you."

Even to the most responsible drivers, accidents happen, and all crashes, from a minor fender bender to a severe collision, deserve the same amount of attention. "What to Do First if You Are in a Car Accident" can help keep everyone safe and keep vital information organized. Download it to your phone and keep a copy in your glove compartment or center console.

While our step-by-step guide can help you make the best of a bad situation, it is no substitute for the sound advice and experience offered by our personal injury attorneys.

Download Guide Here.

