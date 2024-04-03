A concerted effort by CP companies to liquidate inventory at the end of 2023 is reflected in decreased levels across most sectors. Companies are now balancing risk reduction and resiliency, with greater flexibility and preparedness to quickly react to customer demands. Geopolitical shifts, changing cost dynamics, and continued consumer spending uncertainty are driving trade strategy adjustments worldwide with a focus on nearshoring and inventory accuracy. As supply chains evolve with the integration of new technology and adapt to continued volatility, companies that are able to build a robust supply chain will be best positioned to capture potential productivity gains and drive greater profitability.

