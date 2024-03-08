- AI Issues are Potential Wild West of Mass Tort
Territory – The increasing use of Artificial
Intelligence may cause the emergence of mass tort claims rooted in
defective product design or defective code.
- Increased Use of Public Nuisance – The
expansion of the use of Public Nuisance as a means of assigning
liability in mass torts is on the rise – particularly as the
activity level of state attorneys generals increase. Rooted in real
property jurisprudence, the doctrine is now at the center of
several high-profile mass tort cases involving public health issues
that do not fit neatly into the legal definition of strict
liability. A Public Nuisance is one that has the potential to
affect the health, safety, welfare, and/or comfort of the general
public.
- Right to Repair Takes Center Stage in More State
Legislatures – The debate in state capitols over
user safety versus right to repair issues is expected to continue
and pick up speed.
- New PFAS Claims Emerge – New PFAS-based
claims are targeting consumer goods manufacturers and sellers,
emphasizing false advertising, consumer protection violations, and
deceptive statements made in marketing.
- Fallout from Changes to Federal Rule of Evidence 702 – Two tweaks to the rule may impact the use of expert testimony in federal courts. The changes are: (1)a court may not admit expert testimony unless the proponent establishes its admissibility by a preponderance of the evidence, and (2) a court must find that an expert's opinion follows from a reliable application of the methodology to the facts at issue.
