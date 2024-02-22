As we head into 2024, AlixPartners' annual Cost Inflation Outlook presents a fresh set of market perspectives, predictions, and expert insights for Consumer Products companies. In this edition, we:

provide market context, by sharing summary insights from AlixPartners' consumer spending surveys for 2023 and 2024

partner with leading market intelligence experts ChAI to explore global, AI-powered cost forecasts for the year ahead.

Alongside this, AlixPartners' global team of industry experts share their perspectives on the critical actions Consumer Products leadership teams can take to navigate inflationary, deflationary, and other disruptive market forces in 2024, including: