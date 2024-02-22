As we head into 2024, AlixPartners' annual Cost Inflation Outlook presents a fresh set of market perspectives, predictions, and expert insights for Consumer Products companies. In this edition, we:
- provide market context, by sharing summary insights from AlixPartners' consumer spending surveys for 2023 and 2024
- partner with leading market intelligence experts ChAI to explore global, AI-powered cost forecasts for the year ahead.
Alongside this, AlixPartners' global team of industry experts share their perspectives on the critical actions Consumer Products leadership teams can take to navigate inflationary, deflationary, and other disruptive market forces in 2024, including:
- shifting from pricing to productivity initiatives
- optimizing portfolios
- proactively managing cost structures
- implementing pragmatic digital solutions, and reshaping operating models
- preparing more aggressive margin protection plans
- harnessing analytics more effectively, to improve customer retention, forecast accuracy and S&OP.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.