After a difficult Q3, 2023 ended on a positive note. Buoyed by a strong labor market, easing inflation, and increased discounting, consumer sentiment accelerated in December and January as retail spending and income rose. As income outpaced debt and inflation, consumers set holiday spending records and these strong retail sales drove an increase in revolving credit. Consumers' willingness to spend indicates they feel good about the economy and their personal finances. With a soft landing seeming more likely, the big question for 2024 is how much further consumers can drive economic growth.

Consumer Products Corner - Consumer Pulse: Will A Positive End To 2023 Carry Into 2024?

