ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Retail and Consumer Products Co-chair Charles Samuels spoke to The Bond Buyer on the impact a governmental shut down may have on the municipal market.

Chuck said, "If there is a shutdown many borrowers are going to consider how temporary delays in federal spending specifically affect their obligations and services. At the human level, there are plenty of federal employees who finance groups deal with, who may miss a paycheck causing real hardship. It is a political football but not a joke."

SOURCE

The Bond Buyer

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.