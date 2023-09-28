The burgeoning integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical devices promises unprecedented advances in patient care, diagnostics, and treatment plans. However, it also uncovers uncharted legal territories, particularly at the crossroads of medical malpractice and product liability. When a medical procedure or diagnosis goes awry due to an AI tool, who is held accountable? The medical practitioner, the AI software engineer, the device manufacturer, or all? Due to AI's inevitable impact in the medical field, traditional parameters of liability are being stress-tested in ways we've never seen before. Given the complexities surrounding this evolving landscape, involving specialized legal counsel from the initial design to the deployment phase becomes not just advisable, but indispensable.

Consider IBM's Watson for Oncology, once hailed as a game-changing force in cancer treatment. Recent controversies have spotlighted cases where Watson provided potentially unsafe treatment recommendations. Such instances, quite naturally, lead to a whirlwind of questions. Was it a flaw in the algorithm, a so-called "product defect"? Or did the responsibility lie with the physicians who leaned too heavily on Watson's word, thereby veering into the territory of medical malpractice? Deciphering this demands a nuanced understanding of both medical malpractice and product liability law. Legal counsel can provide advice on various regulatory/compliance requirements that can help inform software programmers (and others) as they design their algorithms.

Similarly, AI tools like those approved by the FDA for diagnosing diabetic retinopathy bring their own set of challenges (FDA news release) (IDx-DR, DEN180001). In case of a misdiagnosis, the liability could fall on the AI software engineer, the device manufacturer, or the medical professional. Here, lawyers are not just damage control; they are integral in liability mitigation. By identifying the right compliance consultants and subject matter experts at the early stages, legal counsel can drastically minimize the exposure to liability associated with these innovative tools.

For medical practitioners, specialized legal advice early on can facilitate training programs that educate them on the limitations and potential risks associated with using AI. This not only fortifies their defense in the event litigation ensues – but also empowers them to make better-informed decisions in patient care, thereby reducing the likelihood of malpractice claims.

Software engineers also stand to benefit from early legal involvement. By understanding the regulatory expectations (as well as the evolving legal framework governing the apportionment of liability) from the design phase itself, they can more effectively architect algorithms that stand up to legal scrutiny. This, in turn, minimizes the risks of product liability.

For product manufacturers, the role of specialized legal counsel is pivotal. They can guide through the regulatory maze, ensuring that all stages of product development, from conceptualization to market launch, are in compliance with existing laws. This is not a one-off process but a continual one, especially as AI and medical regulations are ever-evolving. Legal advice can be indispensable in iterative product design, third-party audits, and in setting up protocols that can adapt to new legal frameworks.

Key Takeaways

It cannot be overstated that, as AI-driven medical devices challenge our existing paradigms and regulations, the critical role of legal counsel grows exponentially. Legal experts are not just crisis averters when litigation ensues, but essential partners in risk mitigation – and, in turn, innovation. For all players in the game aiming to innovate, each facing distinct and overlapping regulations and liabilities, relying on specialized legal counsel at each step of the way is less a choice and more a critical strategy to avoid falling into complex legal pitfalls. At Buchanan, we have a multi-disciplinary team of attorneys focused on product liability that can assist with ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.