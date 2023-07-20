Consumer Products Video Series
Katy Koski is a partner in Foley's Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice Group, focusing on product liability litigation. Foley provides clients with tailored solutions to managing and defending their products from individual and class action attacks. Foley brings litigation and dispute resolution experience to bear across modern and emerging product sectors. In this video, Katy discusses how Foley can tailor a litigation strategy to help achieve your business goals. Our breadth of industry experience allows us to present a team of lawyers best suited to your needs.
Key Takeaways
- Foley lawyers can provide clients with tailored solutions to managing and defending their products from individual and class action attacks.
- Our litigation and dispute resolution expertise in modern and emerging product sectors includes pharmaceuticals and medical devices, automotive and other automotive vehicles, industrial equipment, food products, and health and beauty products.
- Our product liability lawyers counsel you in litigation avoidance, early resolution, and vigorous defense in traditional courtroom settings, as well as alternative dispute forums
- Upon receiving notice of a claim, we can assist you in
evaluating several key issues.
- The product itself. Is this a marquee product line for your company or a legacy product no longer on the market and driving your profits.
- The potential for additional claims. Is this a case where it may be a single one-off plaintiff, or could it develop into mass tort litigation or even class actions?
- Defenses. Are there broad ranging defenses such as federal preemption or statutes of limitation that will allow for early legal dismissal?
- Where the claims are brought in the mass tort or class action context, Foley is also suited to service as outside coordinating council, allowing for coordinated strategy and efficiencies, relying on our industry expertise, the geographic breadth of our lawyers and Foley's offices, and allowing for a rate structure that allows you to coordinate insured claims.
