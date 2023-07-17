ARTICLE

Margins clipped by inflationary pressures and contracting consumer confidence, despite continued – albeit decelerating – revenue rises

A 2021 acceleration in revenue growth across CP sectors after the height of the pandemic has been curtailed by the global economic headwinds faced in the industry this year. Only Durables and Health & Beauty posted positive median margin growth over the past four quarters, while the picture for top performing companies in each sector was polarized by single digit gains for the same two sectors versus pronounced falls for Food & Beverage, Packaging, Home & Outdoor and Apparel & Luxury.

YoY Consumer Products financials by sector - at end Q3 2020 - Q3 2022

