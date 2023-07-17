ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The average consumer remains healthy by historical standards, despite raging inflation and rapidly increasing debt. However, there is little doubt that a persistently cautious outlook has translated to deceleration in retail sales growth and consumer sentiment at historic lows. While there are some sector winners of note, companies would do well to chart a new course now to address the stormy weather on the horizon.

A persistently cautious outlook is decelerating retail sales growth, with Q3's modest YOY percentage increase in line with the previous quarter

Consumer sentiment has fallen for four consecutive quarters and is at its lowest level since the global financial crisis of 2008

The rate of consumer debt continues to rise rapidly, up 8% YOY in Q3 2022, with income only up by 2% in the same period

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.