Supply chain imbalances persist across consumer product sectors – with the exception of food & beverage

Easing supply chain costs and increased inventory turnover have helped food & beverage maintain its strong position within the consumer products (CP) industry. Other sectors' inventory turns have decelerated by -8 to -17% YOY, but inventory levels have declined in only one sector (home & outdoor -13%). Leading indicators such as PMI sentiment, crude, and transportation remain soft YOY and recent key commodity movements also reinforce downward supply chain pressure. Many CP companies have experienced easing supply chain volatility and improved fill rates, but the data suggests that most are still challenged with balancing overall supply chain health with demand.

