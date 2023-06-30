In the midst of already tumultuous regulatory change, Maine's Department of Environmental Protection ("MDEP") has officially delayed the reporting requirements of their landmark per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") regulation for two years. The delay was promulgated pursuant to legislation passed by the Maine legislature that not only stalls the reporting rule but similarly creates new reporting exemptions. The bill was the only one of five proposed amendments that passed both chambers and received a signature from Governor Janet Mills.

The bill delays the reporting requirement's effectiveness two years from January 1, 2023 to January 1, 2025. The bill also outlines specific reporting requirements that must now be included in manufacturers' reports, including "an estimate of the total number of units of the product sold annually in the State or nationally." Interestingly, the bill also creates two reporting exemptions: one for manufacturers that employ 25 or fewer people, and another for a "used product or used product component."

Maine's PFAS law still effectively bans PFAS in almost all products in the state by 2030. Specifically, the law mandates that on January 1, 2030, "a person may not sell, offer for sale or distribute for sale" products where PFAS have been "intentionally added," except in cases of "unavoidable use." The law also still requires companies doing business in the state to begin reporting on the presence of PFAS in their products, providing they are not exempt.

In February, MDEP promulgated a proposed rule to provide additional guidance on the reporting requirements and the definition of the magic words "intentionally added" and "unavoidable use," which govern the scope of the legislation and 2030 ban. MDEP proposed to define "intentionally added" to include PFAS that "provide a specific characteristic, appearance, or quality or to perform a specific function," as well as "any degradation byproducts of PFAS serving a functional purpose or technical effect within the product or its components." "Intentionally added" would not include PFAS present in the final product as a contaminant.

The proposal also would restrict "currently unavoidable uses" to PFAS applications "that the Department has determined by rulemaking to be essential for health, safety or the functioning of society and for which alternatives are not reasonably available." In short, the "unavoidable use" concept would not be up to the product manufacturer to determine but would require future MDEP rulemakings to dole out exemptions.

MDEP has also announced that the Maine Legislature's Joint Standing Committee on Environment and Natural Resources "is planning to hold public meetings later this year to discuss additional issues, with the possibility of reporting out another bill with further changes in 2024."