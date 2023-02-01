United States:
Duane Morris Attorney Kelly Bonner Talks Cosmetics Regulations And More On This Week's Episode Of "Fat Mascara" Beauty Podcast
01 February 2023
Duane Morris LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Join Duane Morris attorney Kelly Bonner as she discusses
America's complex system of cosmetics regulation on the
award-winning beauty podcast, Fat Mascara, hosted by Jennifer
Sullivan (beauty columnist, The Cut) and Jessica Matlin (beauty
director, Moda Operandi).
Links to Episode 474: How Cosmetics Are Regulated, with
Kelly Bonner, below
Spotify
Apple
Google
Web Browser
Disclaimer: This Alert has been
prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not
offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more
information, please see the firm's
full disclaimer.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from United States
Compliance With California's Continuity Laws
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
Over the past several years, consumer spending on subscription services has reached an all-time high. To further regulate the industry, California made significant changes to its Automatic Renewal Law ("ARL").
Trend Continues – More State TCPA Laws Introduced
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
In the wake of the United States Supreme Court's decision in Facebook, Inc. v. Duguid, several states began enacting their own "mini" Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA") statutes.
CFPB's Notice Of Proposed Rulemaking
Foley & Lardner
On January 11, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a Proposed Rule that will, if adopted, require certain nonbank covered entities—including consumer reporting agencies...