ARTICLE

United States: Duane Morris Attorney Kelly Bonner Talks Cosmetics Regulations And More On This Week's Episode Of "Fat Mascara" Beauty Podcast

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Join Duane Morris attorney Kelly Bonner as she discusses America's complex system of cosmetics regulation on the award-winning beauty podcast, Fat Mascara, hosted by Jennifer Sullivan (beauty columnist, The Cut) and Jessica Matlin (beauty director, Moda Operandi).

Links to Episode 474: How Cosmetics Are Regulated, with Kelly Bonner, below

Spotify

Apple

Google

Web Browser

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.