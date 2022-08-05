On 28 July, Cooley's international products team hosted a 30-minute rapid-fire webinar covering the latest important developments in the EU and US for product stakeholders.
Topics included:
- Important changes made in the revised 2022 EU Blue Guide and why they matter.
- An update on the progress of the EU's General Product Safety Regulation and Common Charger initiatives.
- The new right to repair laws passed in New York state.
- The implications of a recent civil penalty issued by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.
A recording of the webinar is accessible here.
