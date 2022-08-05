On 28 July, Cooley's international products team hosted a 30-minute rapid-fire webinar covering the latest important developments in the EU and US for product stakeholders.

Topics included:

Important changes made in the revised 2022 EU Blue Guide and why they matter.

An update on the progress of the EU's General Product Safety Regulation and Common Charger initiatives.

The new right to repair laws passed in New York state.

The implications of a recent civil penalty issued by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

A recording of the webinar is accessible here.

