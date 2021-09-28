Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green
United States:
Margaret Witham – Backyard Garlic
28 September 2021
Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green
On this episode, attorney Paul Durham will be speaking with
Martha Witham from Backyard Garlic, located in Elliot, ME.
The garlic in their grinder jars and refill bags are locally
sourced and 100% garlic.
