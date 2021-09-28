self

On this episode, attorney Paul Durham will be speaking with Martha Witham from Backyard Garlic, located in Elliot, ME. The garlic in their grinder jars and refill bags are locally sourced and 100% garlic.

You can find out more about Paul and how to contact him by visiting: www.sheehan.com/attorneys/durham-j-paul/

You can find out more about Sheehan Phinney by visiting: www.sheehan.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.