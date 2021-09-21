ARTICLE

On May 5, 2021 Peloton announced they were recalling their Tread+ and Tread Treadmill products due to the multiple injuries and even a child death that was reported. Back in April, Peloton fought the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on the need for a recall. The Commission issued an urgent warning for the Peloton treadmill owners to stop using them immediately. The fitness company is offering a full refund for the machines. These machines cost $4,295 each and include a large touch screen allowing individuals to work out with instructors/trainers.

The CEO of Peloton and the acting Chairman of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission have made their statements. CEO John Foley apologized for fighting the commission and not recalling the products sooner. According to the commission, they “received 72 reports of adults, children, pets and objects being pulled under the rear of Peloton's Tread+ machines. Twenty-nine involved children, including a 6-year-old boy who died.” Acting Chairman Robert Adler believes the appropriate steps have been taken in order to prevent any additional harm. For any additional details on this story, you may find it here.

