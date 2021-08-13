Manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of consumer products across a broad spectrum of industries are being impacted by regulations regarding the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") in their products.  This area is rapidly developing as states create new laws, and the penalties and litigation risk for non-compliance can be significant. Below is an overview of enacted and proposed state laws and regulations as of August 10, 2021, to assist you in investigating whether your products may be impacted.

While this article focuses on state laws and regulations, we note that the House of Representatives recently passed the PFAS Action Act of 2021, which among other things, includes provisions regarding labeling requirements for certain consumer products (see section 10 of the Act for additional information.)  While the Senate still needs to approve this bill, it demonstrates that federal attention is now being directed to PFAS consumer products issues, and that federal action in this area is reasonably likely.

PFAS is a family of chemicals comprised of over 5,000 compounds.  According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry ("ATSDR"), PFAS have been reported in a variety of consumer products, including the following:  

  • Some grease-resistant paper, fast food containers, microwave popcorn bags, pizza boxes, and candy wrappers; 
  • Nonstick cookware (e.g., Teflon); 
  • Stain resistant coatings used on upholstery, or other fabrics; 
  • Water resistant clothing such as "durable water repellent clothing;" 
  • Cleaning products; 
  • Personal care products (e.g., shampoo, dental floss) and cosmetics (e.g., nail polish, eye makeup); and
  • Paints, varnishes or sealants.

Some studies have also shown that certain PFAS chemicals accumulate in humans and animals, including deer meat and fish tissue.

Specific Consumer Product Regulations

States have taken many different approaches to regulating consumer products containing PFAS.  State regulations of PFAS in consumer products have principally focused on the following product sectors, but these categories are not exclusive:

  • Food Packaging;
  • Personal Care Products;
  • Children's Products;
  • Use and Manufacturing;
  • Textiles, Fabrics, Carpets or Rugs, and Upholstery; and
  • The Consumption of Fish Tissue and Deer Meat.

The following chart identifies what specific product categories each state regulates, but does not include the specific regulatory levels or requirements to avoid confusion because the structure and limits vary widely from state to state.

State

Product Categories

Regulatory Status

Reference and Details

Alabama

Fish Consumption

Advisory

The Alabama Dept. of Health restricts the number of fish people should consume from one reservoir and two creeks

Alaska

Fish Consumption

Advisory

The Alaska Dept. of Health and Social Services prohibits all fish consumption from Kimberly Lake

Arizona

Food Packaging

Proposed

HB 2095

California

All consumer products sold to California consumers may require warnings if these products contain PFOA or PFOS above safe harbor levels (California Proposition 65)

Enacted

27 CCR 27001

Cosmetics

Enacted

AB 2762 and  AB 495

Rugs and Carpets

Enacted

Z-2020-0218-04

Cookware

Proposed

AB 1200

Children's Products

Proposed

AB 652

Food Packaging

Proposed

AB 1200

Connecticut

Food Packaging

Enacted

SB 837

Consumer Packaging

Proposed

SB 926

Consumer Products (general)

Proposed

SB 404

Food Packaging

Proposed

SB 111

Water Safety and Bottled Water Restrictions

Proposed

HB 6615

Iowa

Food Packaging

Proposed

SF 19 and HF 293 (more inclusive bill)

Maine

PFOS as a "Priority Chemical" in Children's Products

Enacted

38 M.S.R.A. 1693-A(1)06-096 Chapter 890

Food Packaging

Enacted

32 M.S.R.A. 26A. 17-31-1731 et seq.

Aerial Application of Pesticides

Enacted

LD 264

Carpets, Rugs, and Fabric Treatments

Enacted

LD 1503

Prohibiting PFAS in all products by 2030 and reporting requirements

Enacted

LD 1503

Fish Consumption

Advisory

Remedial Action Guidelines for Certain Types of Fish (pg. 66)

Maryland

Cosmetics

Enacted

HB 643

Rugs or Carpets

Proposed

HB 22

Food Packaging

Proposed

HB 22

Massachusetts

Food Packaging

Proposed

S 1494

Mosquito Management

Proposed

S 556

Miscellaneous Products: 

(1) child passenger restraints;

(2) cookware;

(3) fabric treatments;

(4) personal care products;

(5) rugs and carpets; and

(6) upholstered furniture

Proposed

H 2350

Michigan

Fish Consumption

Advisory

The Michigan Dept. of the Env. advises that people should not eat certain types of fish and limit the fish consumption depending on the specific location

Deer Restrictions

Advisory

One "do not eat" restriction within a certain five-mile area

Labeling of Consumer Products

Proposed

SB 0217

Food Packaging

Proposed

HB 5250 and  SB591

Minnesota

Food Packaging

Enacted

 SF 20

Fish Consumption

Advisory

The Minnesota Dept. of Health recommends not eating fish from one lake and consuming limited numbers of certain kinds of fish depending upon the specific location

Food Packaging

Proposed

SF 70 and SF 373

Composting

Proposed

SF 148

Discretion to Prohibit PFAS in Cannabis Packaging

Proposed

HF 600

New Jersey

Fish Consumption

Advisory

The New Jersey Dept. of Env. Protection has issued limits regarding fish consumption for the high risk and general populations (pg. 20)

New York

Children's Products

Enacted

S 501B

Food Packaging

Enacted

S 8817

Carpets

Proposed

S 5027A

Apparel

Proposed

S 6291

North Carolina

Use and Manufacturing

Proposed

S 638

Oregon

Children's Products

Enacted

431A.250 et seq.

Food Packaging - Plastic Utensils

Proposed

HB 2365

Carpets

Proposed

HB 3271

Rhode Island

Food Packaging

Proposed

SB 110

Vermont

Children's Products

Enacted

18 V.S.A. 1773

Food Packaging

Enacted

S 20

Rugs, Carpets, and Certain Stain-Resistant Treatments

Enacted

S 20

Ski Wax

Enacted

S 20

Labeling for Various Consumer Products

Proposed

H 27

Virginia

Food Packaging

Proposed

HB 1712

Washington

Food Packaging

Enacted

RCW 70A.222.070

Children's Products

Enacted

WAC 173-334-010 et seq.

Pollution Prevention for Our Future Act, identifying various "priority" consumer products using PFAS substances

Enacted

SB 5135

Cosmetics

Proposed

SB 5480

Wisconsin

Fish Consumption

Advisory

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources  advises that people should not consume certain types of fish in numerous creeks and lakes

Deer Consumption

Advisory

Issued a "do not eat" deer liver restriction from a certain five-mile area

 

No Regulations:  Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming

Conclusion

While several states do not currently have any adopted laws or regulations with respect to PFAS in consumer products, many are considering ways to address these chemicals, and as noted above, Congress is also considering regulation at a national level.  Whether or not your business is currently subject to consumer product regulations related to PFAS, a prudent first step to evaluate your potential risk is to determine whether any of your products or production methods contain or use these chemicals.

