Julie Park was featured in The Recorder, discussing her work steering clients through the ever-changing rules of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest lessons learned in 2020, and the litigation trends she's looking at going forward.

"Sometimes there's just not a good answer," Julie said. "I work a lot with the FDA group on the joint regulatory and product liability risk associated with marketing or manufacturing or products. With the pandemic, you have so much PPE [personal protective equipment] and so many other products associated with COVID, and some were regulated by the FDA, and some were not, and it was really unclear. Trying to adapt to clients' risk tolerance and doing the best to advise them, 'Here are all the risks you need to think about as you move forward.'"

She added: "Everything about 2020 and 2021 was about risk management. And not necessarily having the answers, but helping clients manage risks. It was so fluid. It really had to be about risk analysis, really much more than in other areas of my practice and other times, where a lot of times the answers are a lot clearer and you can tell the clients, 'Here's what I would do.'"

Read the full article.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved