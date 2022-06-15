Worldwide:
Webinar: A Readout Of The California Privacy Protection Agency's Draft Proposed CPRA Regulations
15 June 2022
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The spotlights of the consumer privacy world are once again on
California after the new California Privacy Protection Agency made
a surprise Friday night release of its draft California Privacy
Rights Act (CPRA) regulations on May 27, 2002.
In this webinar, Kelley Drye privacy lawyers will provide
observations on the proposed regulations, including which would
pose the biggest challenge for businesses if implemented, and will
offer strategies to plan efficiently for compliance in the face of
these proposals.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Worldwide
Immediate Thoughts On The Newly Proposed CPRA Regs
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
Happy Friday before a holiday weekend! This afternoon the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) issued a notice that it will be holding a public meeting on June 8, 2022.
Friday I'm Reading CPRA (Again)
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
For the second week in a row, the CPPA has dropped a bombshell on a Friday afternoon. Last week, the CPPA released a 66 page first draft of its Proposed Regs to CPRA (you can read our initial analysis here)...
CPRA Countdown: The New Concept Of "Sharing"
Hogan Lovells
The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) introduces a new concept, "sharing," that provides California residents with the right to opt-out of certain disclosures of personal information...