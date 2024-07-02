State Privacy Laws: A Conversation With Oregon & Texas Regulators About Privacy Enforcement (Podcast)

In this episode of the Wiley Connected podcast, hosts Duane Pozza and Kat Scott, partners in Wiley's Privacy, Cyber, and Data Governance practice, discuss the implications of new comprehensive...

In this episode of the Wiley Connected podcast, hosts Duane Pozza and Kat Scott, partners in Wiley's Privacy, Cyber, and Data Governance practice, discuss the implications of new comprehensive privacy laws in Oregon and Texas effective July 1, 2024. They are joined by Tyler Bridegan from the Texas Attorney General's Office and Kristen Hilton from the Oregon Department of Justice, who provide insights into the unique provisions in their respective state laws, enforcement strategies, and collaborative efforts in the evolving landscape of consumer data protection.

